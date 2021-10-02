STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Import delay, limited availability prevents Sputnik V COVID vaccine take-off in India

Of every 1000 people who have taken shots, less than 1 received Sputnik V, despite its soft launch in India in May through its local partner Dr Reddy's.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has now reached a significant milestone of having fully vaccinated one in every four adult against COVID-19 but the role of  Sputnik V in the drive, has been spectacularly underwhelming.

Of nearly 89 crore vaccines doses administered in India till Friday afternoon, less than just 9,56,0859 doses were that of the Russian vaccine which uses an adenovirus based platform and claims 90 per cent efficacy. 

In other words, of every 1000 people who have taken shots, less than 1 received Sputnik V, despite its soft launch in India in May through its local partner Dr Reddy's.

Sources in the government said a delay on the part of Russia to send both the doses of the vaccine together - Sputnik V, given in two doses is the only vaccine where both the doses have separate components which are not interchangeable - is a main reason why it could never really take off in India.

The other reason is the vaccine being only available in private hospitals where it costs Rs 995 per shot. Another limitation is that its recipients must receive both the doses at the same centre.  "While Russia sent the first batch to India, it only sent the first doses but the hospitals could not immediately start administering it as the two doses are to be given only 21 days apart and the second doses did not arrive for a long time," said a senior official. This was confirmed by a representative of private hospitals.

"As the adult vaccination started-many people even interested in Sputnik V could not get it and later once they took one shot of either Covishield or Covaxin, they could not get Sputnik V evn if its both doses were available at the hospitals. With COVID-19 vaccination saturated in metropolitans now, there are few takers for this vaccines," said Association of Healthcare Providers of India director-general Girdhar J Gyani

A spokesperson with Dr Reddy's told The New Indian Express that with the start of supply of the second dose component manufactured by a partner in India, it has initiated supply of the first dose component to partner hospitals all over India followed by equivalent quantities of the second dose component.

"The supply momentum therefore is ongoing," said the firm. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the vaccine abroad, did not respond to a request for comment.

Air sanitation devices in universities

NEW DELHI: As physical classes in many universities and colleges have resumed now, the All India Council for Technical Education has instructed institutes affiliated under it to install air-sanitisation devices based on ultraviolet band irradiation to ensure the safety of staff and students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sputnik V COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Sputnik V availability
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp