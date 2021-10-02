STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Sri Lanka to conduct 12-day military drill with focus on counter-terror cooperation 

The ministry said an all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion-strength contingent of the Sri Lankan Army.

Published: 02nd October 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a muslim neighborhood during a cordon and search operation in Colombo

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a neighborhood during a cordon and search operation in Colombo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Sri Lanka will carry out a 12-day mega military exercise from Monday with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation.

The eighth edition of the 'Mitra Shakti' exercise will be conducted at Combat Training School in Sri Lanka's Ampara from October 4 to 15, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"The aim of the exercise is to promote close relations between armies of both countries and enhance inter-operability and sharing best practices in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations," it said.

The ministry said an all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion-strength contingent of the Sri Lankan Army.

"The exercise will involve tactical level operations at sub-unit level in an international counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that the exercise will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at the grassroot level between both armies.

Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of deadly bomb blasts in April 2019 in which over 300 people were killed.

In the backdrop of the blasts, India and Sri Lanka enhanced their anti-terror cooperation.

The seventh edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
military drill military exercise Indian Army India-Sri Lanka Sri Lankan Army Terrorism
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp