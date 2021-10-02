STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nathuram ​Godse's photograph garlanded at Hindu Mahasabha event on Gandhi Jayanti

While Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte assassinated Gandhi, they could reach Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, he said.

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nathu Ram Vinayak Godse and Narayan Dattatray Apte

Nathu Ram Vinayak Godse (L) and Narayan Dattatray Apte (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassins Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were garlanded at a seminar organized by the local unit of the Hindu Mahasabha here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the event held on Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, a leader of the right-wing organization also blamed him for Partition.

"We have nothing to do with Gandhi, but Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah were responsible for the partition of the country," Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said.

"Partition led to the biggest genocide and more than 10 lakh Hindus were killed and another 50 lakh displaced. That is why Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte had resolved to kill Gandhi and Jinnah," he said.

While they assassinated Gandhi, they could reach Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, he said.

The seminar on "Gandhi, and Hutatma (martyrs) Godse and Apte" was held at the Mahasabha's office in Daulatganj area here.

Photographs of Godse and Apte were garlanded and some workers shouted "Pandit Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte Amar Rahe (Long live Pandit Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte)."

In January this year, the Mahasabha had opened a study centre on Godse at its office here but closed it two days later following intervention by the district administration.

In 2017, the Mahasabha had installed Godse's bust at the office which was seized by the district administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Mahasabha Nathuram Godse Narayan Apte Mahatma Gandhi assasination
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp