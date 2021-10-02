STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversaries

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Mahatma Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.

Published: 02nd October 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Mahatma Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and posted the quote, "Vijay ke liye kewal ek satyagrahi hi kaafi hai (Only one 'satyagrahi' is enough for victory)", in a swipe at the government over the farmers' protest.

He also used the hashtag farmers protest and posted a video collage with glimpses from the farmers' protest and Mahatma Gandhi's satyagraha for independence. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi with a reference to the farm laws.

"The flag of Bapu's ideas of truth, non-violence and justice is still flying high in the farmers' 'satyagraha' against the black farm laws, in the fight for justice for the tribals of Sonbhadra and for the Dalit girl of Hathras, and in the rising voices for the ideology of love against the ideology of hatred," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Shastri in a tweet and said, "Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan tha, hai aur rahega. Shastri ji's simplicity and determination are a source of inspiration even today. Salute to this son of Congress!"

In a tweet, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We pay tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. As a guiding light, his ideals guide us to work for the nation and its people, following the path of peace and non-violence."

In its tribute to Shastri, the Congress said he was an active participant in the freedom struggle against the British and contributed to nation-building until his last breath. Several senior Congress leaders, including Congress' chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.

