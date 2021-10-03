STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders, including ex-CMs, given responsibilities in Uttarakhand poll management panels

Published: 03rd October 2021 11:18 PM

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The BJP has given responsibilities in Uttarakhand state election management committees to prominent party leaders, including four former state chief ministers.

The BJP has roped in former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat, Vijay Bahuguna, and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in different capacities to oversee the next year's assembly election, party state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said on Sunday.

The party has announced 33 election-related committees at the direction of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and state party president Madan Kaushik.

Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, another former chief minister of the state, hasn't found a place in any of the committees. He has not participated in party activities for a few years.

Lok Sabha MP from Almora Ajay Tamta has been chosen as the convener of the election management committee.

National party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and former CM Tirath Singh will be the co-conveners in this seven-member committee, Kumar said.

Pokhriyal has been tapped to head the manifesto committee.

Tourism minister Ajay Bhatt and ex-CM Bahuguna will jointly lead the special outreach committee with former CM Trivendra Singh.

Besides these, several cabinet ministers in the state government have been assigned election-related responsibilities.

Satpal Maharaj, Yashpal Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chufal, Subodh Uniyal, Harak Singh Rawat, and Banshidhar Bhagat will also be part of the state elections committees.

