STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP remembering Mahatma Gandhi due to political compulsions: Gehlot

He urged the top leadership of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to take inspiration from Gandhian ideologies.

Published: 03rd October 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Central leadership and claimed that BJP is only remembering Gandhi's name due to political compulsions.

Speaking at an event Gehlot said, "Those who never remembered Gandhi Ji now have started remembering him. The Prime Minister has fulfilled his political compulsion by taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi."

He urged the top leadership of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to take inspiration from Gandhian ideologies and said "the sense of non-violence should be reflected from themselves."

"I want to request RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, if you have accepted Gandhi ji then you should accept his principles. If they do this, issues due to Hindutva and love jihad will come to an end," he added.

Speaking on the reported political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, he said, "I want to tell the opposition here that Congress government has been formed and we worked for the welfare of the state. Our government is made for the welfare of the people, we do not have any personal agenda." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Jayanti Ashok Gehlot Mahatma Gandhi Congress BJP
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp