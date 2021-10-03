STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kumaraswamy praises Mamata for 'historic' victory in Bhabanipur by-poll

While wishing Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, also hit out at BJP for fielding a candidate against Banerjee.

Published: 03rd October 2021 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on winning the by-poll to Bhabanipur Assembly constituency with a huge margin.

While wishing Banerjee in a series of tweets, he also hit out at BJP for fielding a candidate against Banerjee.

"Hearty congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial for registering a glorious and historic victory in the by-election from Bhavanipur Assembly seat," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He said the BJP displayed a stubborn attitude by fielding a candidate against her though the people's mandate was in her favour.

The former CM said BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee himself had said that she will win by a huge margin and his prediction came true.

"The BJP should have helped in ensuring unopposed election of Mamata Banerjee by shunning political narrow mindedness. It's my personal view that such a gesture would have helped the BJP to retain its dignity," Kumaraswamy said.

Five months after spearheading TMC to a landslide win in the assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee scored a personal point with a massive victory on Sunday in the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes.

Banerjee secured 85,263 votes while her nearest rival and BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal garnered 26,428 votes. CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas polled 4,226 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee HD Kumaraswamy Mamata Banerjee bypoll victory
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp