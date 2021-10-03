No guardian for farmers, says Fadnavis after visiting rain-affected Nanded villages

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said his government had given insurance aid of Rs 500 crore per district to farmers affected by rains and flooding, while the situation today was such that cultivators were feeling as if they had no guardian in Maharashtra.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Chivli and Fulval villages in Nanded, some 260 kilometrres from here, during the day.

"Rains have washed away land and destroyed crops. Earlier, we used to give crop insurance of Rs 400-500 crore per district. But now the situation is such that there is no guardian left for farmers. Loss assessment surveys have not been completed, there is no help by way of insurance and power connections are still not up," he said.