Pakistani national nabbed with 6 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani smuggler along the India-Pakistan border and recovered six kilogram of heroin from his possession.

Deputy Inspector General, BSF Bhupinder Singh said the patrolling troops of the BSF on Saturday morning noticed some suspicious movement across the barbed fencing at theIndo-Pak border Rajatal village.

During a search operation, BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national and recovered more than six kilogram of heroin from his possession, said the DIG.

The Pakistani national has been identified as Kashi Ali, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan.

The DIG said further investigation was underway.