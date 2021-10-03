STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Mob vandalizes christian prayer house in Haridwar

Local residents said that the men shouted 'Jai shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' while attacking the gathering of 500 people, which included women.

Published: 03rd October 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Church

IMage for representation

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A mob of around 500 people attacked a prayer house in Roorkee of Haridwar district beating up people, vandalizing the place of worship, alleged the local residents who had gathered there for Sunday Mass prayer.  

They also added that the men shouted 'Jai shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram'. Police officials said that the matter is being investigated.

Vivek Kumar, circle officer of Roorkee said, "The matter is being investigated and soon those involved will be apprehended."

The incident occurred at Solanipuram Colony in Roorkee at around 10 am when a group of around 500 people, which also included women, arrived at the prayer hall shouting and accusing Christian missionaries of carrying out religious conversion of Hindus in the name of religious gatherings and philanthropy. 

The mob vandalised the prayer house as well as beat up the Christian devotees who tried to reason with them.

N Wilson from the Christian prayer house for the past few years said, "They manhandled, abused and hurled wild allegations of religious conversions. For over two decades we have been organizing prayers, mass meetings and philanthropic activities from the prayer house."

This comes after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami last week justified the state government's steps to take action to check the 'Demographic Changes' causing 'migration by some communities from those areas' and said that the steps are to safeguard people of the state. 

He also added that the government must have record of those arriving from outside of the state without any paperwork. 

In September this year, Uttarakhand state government citing too much increase in population in certain areas of the state which is causing 'Demographic Change' resulting into 'migration of some communities from those areas', issued directions to take steps to find the 'solution for the problem'.

Release from the state government stated, "It has come to the notice of the government that in certain areas of the state due to too much increase in population, demographic changes have occurred resulting in 'migration by some communities from those areas'. No only this, there is also an apprehension of disturbance in communal harmony."

However, the release does not name any community. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp