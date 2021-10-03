STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after cars run over protesting farmers, many injured

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Dy CM Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home Khiri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Published: 03rd October 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers protest after two of the agitators were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Farmers protest after two of the agitators were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Six people were killed as violence erupted here during a farmers' protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, administration sources said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining two were farmers, sources said.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road here.

Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire.

They also allegedly thrashed some passengers.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, in view of the violence, Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village has been cancelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers portests Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Mishra Keshav Prasad Maurya Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp