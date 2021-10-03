Violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after cars run over protesting farmers, many injured

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Six people were killed as violence erupted here during a farmers' protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, administration sources said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters. Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining two were farmers, sources said.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road here.

Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire.

They also allegedly thrashed some passengers.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, in view of the violence, Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village has been cancelled.