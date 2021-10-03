STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welcome Centre's decision to start Beat the Retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the retreat ceremony at the Octroi Post, Suchetgarh, on the international border.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday welcomed the Centre's decision to start the Beat the Retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh on the Indo-Pak border, saying it will give a fillip to tourism and also improve cross-border ties.

"Welcome GOIs decision to start Beat the Retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh. Will certainly give a fillip to tourism and hope its taken further by using it as a trade and travel route between Suchetgarh and Sialkot," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said such confidence building measures improve cross-border ties and benefit both the sides economically too.

