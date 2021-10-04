STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 per cent of India's adult population administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Health Minister Mandaviya

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crores on Monday.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seventy percent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday, as the total doses given across the country crossed 91 crore.

According to officials, 25 percent of the adult population has been administered both doses of the vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population.

"Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic.

Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crores on Monday.

More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

According to government data, the average daily doses administered in a month increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August.

The average daily vaccination in September has been 79.08 lakh per day.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Comments

