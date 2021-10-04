Bihar-born doctor makes splash in Nigerian film industry as producer and actor

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the saying goes that talent knows no barrier, a Bihar-born doctor has started making splash in the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) with his acting. He is an accomplished Specialist Paediatrician, based in Dubai, Dr Arvind Kumar Choudhary, who is making splash in Afro-US movies through his two productions and acting, which are slated to hit the silver screen on October 9 and 10 at Ghana (Africa).

Dr Choudhary, born in Bihar's Darbhanga district, graduated in MBBS from prestigious Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in 2001 and then after working in India left for Dubai in 2017 to carry on his medical practices, where is working at Aster Clinic in International City, Dubai.

He is also members of prestigious IAP (Indian Academy of Paediatrics, India), the NNP (National Neonatology Forum, India) and the EAP (European Academy of Paediatrics in Switzerland).

According to Choudhary, he had passion for acting and film production since his school days and out of this he obtained formal training online in acting and film production during the COVID-19 pandemic strikes in 2020 and 2021.

"Impressed over my acting and fine scripting the subjects on current and contemporary issues, I was offered roles on various platforms from India and abroad," he said, adding that his two movies titled as 'Ogbozo' and 'Across the Border' are slated to release on October 9 and 10 in Ghana in Africa.

Speaking about the theme of 'Across the Border', Dr said that his co-director Destiny Austine Omon, who he met while attending classes for movie production during COVID-19 times, narrated the subject t around May this year.

This film is depicting the pangs and pain of five girls, who were rescued from Takwa (Ghana) and brought in to work as prostitutes. Dr Arvind Kumar Choudhary is also the director of this movie with co-director Destiny Austine Omon.

Dr Arvind Choudhary has played the role of 'Mr Mumbai' in the movie titled 'Across the Border', along with other actors from Nollywood (Nigerian movie industry)-two actors from Europe, Patrick Lende from UK and Flemming Bill Faddersboell from Denmark.

Dr Choudhary said the movie was shot in Africa and the USA amidst the tough COVID-19 pandemic time. "The release was delayed, as due to COVID, all the cinema houses were closed and people were deeply affected by the pandemic," he said.

About 'Ogbozo' (The Taboo Kingdon), which is slated to be released on October 10 this year,, he said that the film was shot in 2020 in the Volte region of Ghana and Arizona USA, featuring actors like Legendary Emmanuel France, AMA K Abrebese, Roslyn Ngissa, Bismark Nii Odoi, Nana Yaa Agyare, Peter Ritchie, Don K Yamoah and many more, Kristen Adele, who is an American actress as in special appearance. "The story of movie is based on the female genital mutilation and other African taboos. The release of both of these movies - 'Ogbozo' and 'Across the Border', will give a new sensation to the moviegoers," he said.

Through the films, he claimed to be raising two important issues, prevalent in Ghana - the first female genital mutilation and the second the pangs and pains of victims of human trafficking. "I have ambitions to act and produce in other international and Bollywood movies," he said.

He said, "During lockdown besides practising as Specialist Paediatrician at Dubai, I joined online classes of movies direction to upscale my skills, during which met Destiny Austine Omon and further our collaborations worked."