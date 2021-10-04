STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress suspends MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed over 'insult' to martyrs of Assam agitation

Earlier, several FIRs were lodged with the police against the Baghbar MLA. He was produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, on Sunday and remanded to two days’ police custody

Published: 04th October 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Controversial Assam Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who had ruffled quite a few feathers with his provocative statement on the martyrs of the Assam agitation, was suspended by the party on Monday.

“President APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) Bhupen Kumar Borah has suspended Sherman Ali Ahmed from Congress party with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline,” the suspension order reads.

Earlier, several FIRs were lodged with the police against the Baghbar MLA. He was produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup, on Sunday and remanded to two days’ police custody.

The Congress show-cause notice served on Ahmed on October 1 reads: “…Despite holding a responsible position as an MLA, you have time and again given statements in media and in public forum against party policies and matters with communal overtones having great propensity to destroy the social harmony of our state.”

Borah said if the party had taken disciplinary action against the MLA in the past, he would not have dared to make controversial statements, one after another.

“He made several controversial remarks in the past but no action was taken against him. We will not tolerate indiscipline. We will maintain zero tolerance against indiscipline,” Borah said.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who is the working president of the Congress in the state, said the party under Borah did not waste any time in taking action against the MLA.

“Soon after we had learnt about his statement, we served a show-cause notice on him. After Bhupen Kumar Borah took over as our state chief, our party has got streamlined. We will take action against anyone found acting against party discipline,” Purkayastha said.

Ahmed had made the provocative statement in connection with the recent eviction drive in Darrang in which two persons were killed and several others injured. The statement had triggered widespread protests in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Agitation Sherman Ali Ahmed congress
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp