STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID: After 18 months, schools reopen across Maharashtra for physical classes

Until now, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until now, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state and the government also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it.

On Monday morning, the minister in a tweet said, "Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere."

According to the Maharashtra government, physical sessions have started for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas of the state.

But, the physical classes have not yet been resumed for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas.

The Maharashtra education department conducted a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools.

"For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with the health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half," Gaikwad had tweeted after the meeting.

As per SOPs issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes.

If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents.

Gaikwad last month said that as per a survey conducted by the school education department, more than 70 per cent parents favoured reopening of schools.

In Maharashtra, physical classes in schools were stopped in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government in July this year allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where COVID-19 prevalence was negligible.

The decision mainly benefited the state's Vidarbha region, but schools in major cities like Mumbai and Pune remained closed.

The latest decision was taken after consulting health officials as well as the state government's COVID-19 task force, Gaikwad earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp