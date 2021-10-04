STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers not involved in Lakhimpur violence, people from political parties behind it: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

The BKS claimed that the way the people took the law into their own hands and committed murders in public shows that they were part of some professional gangs.

Published: 04th October 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers stage a protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Ghazipur district, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Farmers stage a protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in Ghazipur district, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seeking the harshest punishment for those involved in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the RSS-affiliated farmer union BKS on Monday said people from various political parties, and not farmers, were behind it.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) in a statement said, "The people involved in the incident were not farmers, they belonged to various political parties. The incident was carried out using leftist methods. People were mercilessly beaten to death with sticks, something farmers cannot do."

The BKS claimed that the way the people took the law into their own hands and committed murders in public shows that they were part of some professional gangs.

ALSO READ: BKU chief asks BJP workers not to visit UP's rural areas as farmers angry

Seeking the harshest punishment for those involved in such acts, it said that justice should be done to the families of the deceased by conducting an impartial inquiry into this heinous incident at the earliest.

Eight people were killed -- four farmers allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched -- on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Lakhimpur Kheri violence farmers protest farm laws BJP Uttar Pradesh farmers killed
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp