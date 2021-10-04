Farmers' protests: AAP demands punishment for violence in Lakhimpur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday reacted to the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri where protesting farmers were allegedly crushed to death by a minister's son.

"It is violent and unjust to crush the protesting farmers with a vehicle. There is news of the death of many farmers. The culprits who have committed such a heinous crime should be punished severely," tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

लखीमपुर में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानो को गाड़ी से कुचलना हिंसक और अन्यायपूर्ण है।

कई किसान भाइयों के मारे जाने खबर मिल रही है। प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। दुःख की इस घड़ी में किसान भाइयों के साथ हूँ।



ऐसा घोर अपराध करने वाले दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दी जाय — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2021

The AAP has been completely supporting the demands of the farmers who are protesting around Delhi and other parts of the country, in hope that the Centre would listen to their demands.

Scores of farmers are demanding the rollback of three controversial farm laws, which the AAP has stated should be taken back. "The news of the death of farmers in Lakhimpur heart-wrenching. The killers of the country’s food donors should not be spared," said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to reports, Ashish Mishra, son of Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, was allegedly involved in running over the protesting farmers with his car in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers died as a result of the incident, which led to a huge outcry, the police said.

The farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm bills ahead of an event in Tikunia, which is Union Minister Ajay Mishra's paternal village in Lakhimpur Kheri. The party's MP Sanjay Singh also demanded that "strict punishment" be handed down to the "killers". He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the "three black farm laws" against which farmers have been protesting for the last ten months.