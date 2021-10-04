STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt uses iron fist against its own people but welcomes Chinese troops, says ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti

Multiple opposition leaders tried to make their way to the Uttar Pradesh district through the night but were prevented from doing so.

Published: 04th October 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: In an apparent reference to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday that imposing Section 144 wherever human rights and dignity have trampled upon has emerged as the Centre's preferred approach.

She claimed that the government uses an iron fist against its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms.

Her remarks came after at least eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Multiple opposition leaders tried to make their way to the Uttar Pradesh district through the night but were prevented from doing so.

ALSO READ: Truce reached between protesting farmers and UP govt, Rs 45 lakh to be given to kin of dead

"Applying Section 144 wherever human rights & dignity is trampled has emerged as GOIs preferred approach. This government shows no hesitation in using an iron fist with its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms," the PDP chief wrote on Twitter.

"One can't even compare the oppression unleashed in J&K since 2019 but the common denominators are obvious. What started in J&K was sadly met with an air of indifference & has now engulfed the entire country. When will we speak up?" she asked.

Commenting on the situation in Lakhimpur Kheri, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said Uttar Pradesh has become the new Jammu and Kashmir. "Uttar Pradesh is the 'naya J&K'," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Lakhimpur Kheri violence Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp