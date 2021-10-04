STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khattar asks Haryana's BJP Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' against protesting farmers

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' and to use 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers.

Addressing the unit here, Khattar asked them to form volunteer groups of 700-1000 farmers at different places of the state.

"Do not worry...when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he said.

The Chief Minister, referring to the impact of the ongoing farmers' agitation, said that the problem is limited to the northern and western districts of Haryana, while it is not as much in the southern districts.

Notably, Khattar also said that if a protest has to be suppressed, it can be done through one government order, but those protesting are "our own people and not enemies".

Mentioning that there have been several amendments to the Constitution in the past too, the Chief Minister, while referring to the farm laws said that if any lacunae remain even after their implementation, the legislation can always be amended.

Khattar called the 'adamant approach' of the farmers on the repeal of the laws incorrect, and said, "Even today, amendments (in the farm laws) can be done. But in a democratic setup, the approach to remain adamant is not right."

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

