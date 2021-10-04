STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Instead of Ram raj, killing raj going on in Uttar Pradesh, says Mamata Banerjee

Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out, she added.

Published: 04th October 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh over the death of farmers during a protest , claiming that "autocracy" prevails in the country and "killing Raj" is going on in that state.

Eight people were killed - four farmers were allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched - on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on 'hunger strike' following detention

"What is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there. People will impose Section 144 on them in the days to come. They are stopping delegations from visiting the locals there," she told reporters after visiting a Gurudwara in Bhabanipur, her assembly constituency.

When asked if she feels that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign over the law and order situation, Banerjee said, "Killing Raj is going on, instead of Ram Rajya as promised by them".

Lakhimpur Kheri violence Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP
