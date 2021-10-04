STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sidhu, other Cong leaders hold protest outside Punjab governor's house

They demanded the arrest of the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with INC MLAs detained by Chandigarh Police while protesting in support of farmers after violenece in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Chandigarh, Monday.

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with INC MLAs detained by Chandigarh Police while protesting in support of farmers after violenece in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Chandigarh, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with several party MLAs, held a protest outside the Raj Bhavan here on Monday against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Sidhu, other Congress legislators including Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurpreet Singh and several members of the Punjab Youth Congress sat outside the residence of the Governor Banwarilal Purohit and raised slogans against the BJP.

They demanded the arrest of the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Of the eight dead, four were travelling in cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the minister.

They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said.

ALSO READ: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on 'hunger strike' following detention

An FIR has been registered against Mishra's son and several others in connection with the violence.

The protesters also condemned the detention of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's remarks allegedly against farmers.

On Sunday, Khattar talked about "tit for tat" during a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail.

The Chandigarh police detained Sidhu and the other protesters and took them in a bus from outside the Raj Bhawan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Congress farmers protest farm laws BJP Ajay Mishra
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp