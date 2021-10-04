Lakhimpur violence: FIR against MoS Ajay Mishra's son, several other persons as Opposition hits out at BJP

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence that left eight persons dead.

Two FIRs have been registered but details of the sections under which the cases have been registered were not immediately known.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, told PTI that "FIR has been lodged against several persons including Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra".

He said as a copy of FIR was not available yet, details of the sections on which it was registered were not known.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who is camping in Lakhimpur told PTI, "I am on the spot. Two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter. Detailed information in not available yet as internet is not working here."

"We will let the media know about it soon," he said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister.

They were allegedly thrashed to death.

The four others were farmers, officials said.

Farmer leaders had claimed that the minister's son Ashsish Mishra was in one of the cars which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

However, Ajay Mishra said he and his son were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photo and video evidence to prove it.

Denying the allegations put against him, Teni said that he was attending an event at Banbirpur at the time of the incident.

"...Some unruly elements attacked our workers, killed 4-5 of them. I was in Banbirpur from 9 am till the end...I have not been at the (incident) spot for two days...It could be that they don't like me and using politics...," Ashish Mishra Teni told ANI.

"Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished," he added.

He further alleged, "Our three vehicles went to receive Deputy Chief Minister for an event. On their way, some miscreants pelted stones, set cars on fire, and killed our 3-4 workers by thrashing them with sticks"

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive.

During the Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on the car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire," Teni told ANI in a phone call.

"They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he added.

He said that "four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed" and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said even Britishers would not have oppressed the people the way BJP-led government is oppressing the farmers.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also demanded Rs 2 crores as ex-gratia and government jobs for the next of kin of the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Speaking to the media person while protesting outside his residence in Lucknow, Yadav said: "Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya should resign."

"Rs 2 crores and government jobs should be given to next of kin of the farmers who lost their lives in the incident," he said.

The Samajwadi Party president has staged a sit-in protest outside his residence after police stopped him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died yesterday.

"Government does not want any political leaders to go there. What are they hiding?" he asked.

Samajwadi Party workers have gathered here as police deployed forces put up barricades at his residence at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow.

Earlier, Yadav demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the incident.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was allegedly arrested on her way to the Lakhimpur Kheri, won't relent and will continue fighting for justice.

"Priyanka, I know you won't relent - they are stunned by your courage. In this non-violent fight for justice, we will make the country's Annadata win," he tweeted.

Several Opposition leaders from various parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are also scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Baghel alleged that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Uttar Pradesh Lakhimpur Kheri district to visit the kin of the victims, has been arrested from Hargaon.

"AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested in Sitapur on his way to Lakhimpur. Deepender Hooda is also with him. After the killing of the farmers, now the democratic rights of the people are also being snatched away," he tweeted.

