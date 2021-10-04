STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das' condition stable: Hospital

Mahant, 84, was shifted from Ayodhya to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on Sunday amid complaints of low oxygen levels and breathlessness.

Published: 04th October 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) The condition of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, is stable and satisfactory.

"There is an improvement in his condition. His oxygen support as well as his urinary infection have decreased. His condition is stable and satisfactory," Lucknow's Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said on Monday.

"He is still kept in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a team of critical care specialists and urologists,'' Dr Kapoor said.

Mahant, 84, was shifted from Ayodhya to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on Sunday amid complaints of low oxygen levels and breathlessness.

His associate Kamal Nayan Das had on Sunday said Mahant Gopal Das was shifted to the Lucknow hospital after his health deteriorated in the morning and doctors of the Ayodhya district hospital advised that he be admitted to a better facility.

Nayan Das, a resident of Math Maniram Chhawani in Ayodhya where the two seers lived, said besides the dipping oxygen level, Gopal Das also suffered from cold and cough and an excessive discharge of urine.

The doctors in Ayodhya kept him under their observation for some time but later referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, he had said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had tested positive for COVID-19 last year following which he had then been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon where he underwent treatment for a long time.

