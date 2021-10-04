STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET row: J&K L-G to seek deferment of all-India medical quota

Medical students in J&K have been up in arms against the move to pool MBBS and PG seats of J&K in AIQ.

Published: 04th October 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After facing opposition from medical students and political parties, J&K Lt-Governor Monoj Sinha on Sunday said he would request the Centre to defer the pooling of MBBS and post-graduate seats of the UT in All India Quota (AIQ) from the current session.. 

“Met NEET Post-Graduate MD/MS aspirants today. Listened to their concerns about UT’s participation in all India quota in the current year. Students sought more time for preparation. Considering their petition, I’ll request the central government to defer it for the current year,” tweeted Sinha.

Medical students in J&K have been up in arms against the move to pool MBBS and PG seats of J&K in AIQ.

“Please don’t nip J&K medical students’ prospects in the bud. This move will expose J&K students to a greater disadvantage as compared to our counterparts from other states and UTs,” said a student leader from Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

The students of GMC, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, GMC Rajouri and other medical colleges have protested the move.

Earlier, J&K used to reserve all medical seats for local students, opting out of the AIQ.

