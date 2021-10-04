STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pilot project for financial help to vulnerable children launched: NCPCR

Child rights body chief Priyank Kanoongo said financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month will be given to facilitate a safety mesh for those children who became vulnerable and are in need of care.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Children

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A pilot project for giving financial assistance to children who lost their single or both parents to COVID-19 or due to some other reason post-March 2020 was launched on Monday, apex child rights body NCPCR said.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month will be given to facilitate a safety mesh for those children who became vulnerable and are in need of care and protection after March 2020.

The data for such children has been collected by the Commission through its ‘Baal Swaraj' portal.

Kanoongo said the project was launched in Madhya Pradesh and will be expanded to the entire country in the coming months.

The “SAMARPAN FOR CHILDREN” programme was launched on a pilot basis in three districts of the state i.e. Vidisha, Raisen and Sehore on Monday.

Under the pilot project, 83 children identified from these three districts will be provided financial assistance, he said.

Kanoongo said the Commission was approached by Space2Grow and Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd and they have expressed their desire to contribute to these 83 children.

“The effort of the Commission is to ensure that children do not end up in 'Children Homes' without assessing their need to be kept in such institution.

Also, the bonding of the CNCP (children in need of care and protection) children with their family members and surviving guardians is enforced,” he said.

"In this regard, the Commission had a meeting with stakeholders of various leading corporate foundations and CSO partners under the aegis of NITI Aayog in June 2021, who have expressed their desire to contribute for the rights of children through their CSR initiatives," the NCPCR chairman said.

Further, as decided in the said meeting, it has been noted by the Commission that children could be benefited best by making available support to them through sponsorship under section 105 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, by directly transferring money into their accounts from the contributions made by organisations in the JJ Fund, Kanoongo said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Samarpan for Children Covid 19 Covid effect on children
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp