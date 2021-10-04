Rajasthan: Police use mild force against protesting farmers in Hanumangarh

By PTI

JAIPUR: Mild force was used to push back the farmers who allegedly tried to enter the Hanumangarh collectorate during a protest, demanding procurement of rice on the minimum support price.

The farmers tried to enter the collectorate to press for their demands but the entry gate was closed by police.

Some of the farmers jumped the gate and entered the premises, prompting them to use mild force, police said.

"The farmers were trying to enter the premises forcibly. Therefore, they were pushed back," Circle Officer Prashant Kaushik said.

After the incident, the farmers started protesting outside the collectorate.

"The farmers were demanding the procurement of rice on the minimum support price (MSP). They were peaceful but police used force against them," said Raghuveer Singh Verma, a member the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Hanumangarh district committee.

He said that the dharna of the farmers will continue till their demands are met.