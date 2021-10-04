STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah Rukh Khan’s son, two others sent to NCB custody till October 7

NCB had sought custody for Aryan till October 11. It had added that ‘shocking, incriminating material’ was found on his phone.

Published: 04th October 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureaus office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, were sent to further NCB custody till October 7.

All the eight accused were produced before the court on Monday after their medical examination. NCB had sought custody for Aryan till October 11. It had added that ‘shocking, incriminating material’ was found on his phone.

"Prima facie investigation conducted by the NCB reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on that clearly shows the nexus with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis," the NCB said in its remand note.

ALSO READ | With you, SRK: Bollywood supports Shah Rukh Khan after son Aryan's arrest in drugs case 

NCB's advocate Advait Sethna sought custody of the accused for two days on the ground that the investigation is at a nascent stage and more raids are being carried out to apprehend the supplier of drugs.

Besides Aryan Khan, the arrested accused are identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar, an NCB official said.

Aryan Khan, Dhamecha, and Merchant were produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court here earlier in the day which remanded them in NCB custody till October 4.

Aryan Khan has been booked under sections 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

