What was the real reason behind SRK's son's arrest in drugs case? Opposition leader floats a theory

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest politically motivated? Was he unfairly targetted despite an almost negligible haul of drugs? Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has raised these questions while also asking if the Narcotics Control Bureau wasn't making "big drama for a few grams of drugs".

Sawant's questions come after the Special Court of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India on Sunday handed a one-day remand to Aryan Khan in the drug-related case. Aryan's remand was extended till October 7 on Monday.

Sawant said that at a Gujarat port, 3000 tonnes of heroin worth Rs 20,000 crore had been discovered, but no breakthrough has been made in that case by the central probe agency yet.

“However, in the alleged rave party on the cruise, negligible amounts of drugs were found, but there is so much hype and media attention added to the filmi style actions of the NCB. It shows the NCB was sleeping when Rs 20,000 crore worth drugs was brought to India but makes big drama for a few grams of drugs. If the investigative agencies are serious and independent, then they should find out the culprit in the Gujarat port drug case. Why are they dragging feet there because the port is owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi friend Gautam Adani?” Sawant asked.

