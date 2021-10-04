STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

What was the real reason behind SRK's son's arrest in drugs case? Opposition leader floats a theory

In the alleged rave party on the cruise, negligible amounts of drugs was found, but there is so much hype and media attention added for the filmi style actions of NCB, a Congress spokesperson said.

Published: 04th October 2021 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureaus office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureaus office, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest politically motivated? Was he unfairly targetted despite an almost negligible haul of drugs? Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has raised these questions while also asking if the Narcotics Control Bureau wasn't making "big drama for a few grams of drugs".

Sawant's questions come after the Special Court of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India on Sunday handed a one-day remand to Aryan Khan in the drug-related case. Aryan's remand was extended till October 7 on Monday.

Sawant said that at a Gujarat port, 3000 tonnes of heroin worth Rs 20,000 crore had been discovered, but no breakthrough has been made in that case by the central probe agency yet.

“However, in the alleged rave party on the cruise, negligible amounts of drugs were found, but there is so much hype and media attention added to the filmi style actions of the NCB. It shows the NCB was sleeping when Rs 20,000 crore worth drugs was brought to India but makes big drama for a few grams of drugs. If the investigative agencies are serious and independent, then they should find out the culprit in the Gujarat port drug case. Why are they dragging feet there because the port is owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi friend Gautam Adani?” Sawant asked.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal shah rukh khan son arrest
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp