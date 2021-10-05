STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav announces 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from Oct 12 in UP 

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said its objective was to make people aware about the "corrupt, autocratic and suppressive" policies of the BJP government and to establish real democracy.

Published: 05th October 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Aiming to connect with the masses ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12 in the state.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said its objective was to make people aware about the "corrupt, autocratic and suppressive" policies of the BJP government and to establish real democracy.

He said the SP president is going to take out the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' from October 12 to uproot the inhuman government in the state.

"Akhilesh Yadav's yatras are for change in the state. His first 'Kranti yatra' as SP state president started on July 31, 2001, and then he took out the 'Samajwadi Party Kranti Rath Yatra' from September 12, 2011," he said.

The details of the routes have not been shared by the party yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Vijay Yatra UP Assembly polls UP Assembly elections Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp