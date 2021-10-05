STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to start paddy procurement in Rajasthan

Gehlot said that if the procurement is not started early, then these farmers will not be able to get the proper price for their produce like last year and they will have to suffer financial losses.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has written to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, urging him to start procurement of paddy on the support price in the state at the earliest.

According to a statement, Gehlot said 2.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is estimated to be produced during 2021-22 in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts and in such a situation, a target of procuring 50,000 metric tonnes of paddy on the support price should be fixed.

He wrote that the Union government has set a target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022 and the purchase of agricultural commodities at support price has a direct impact on their income.

Gehlot said if the procurement is not started early, then these farmers will not be able to get the proper price for their produce like last year and they will have to suffer financial losses.

