STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam DIG arrested in disproportionate assets case

He was suspended last month for travelling abroad numerous times without obtaining permission from the state’s Home Department.

Published: 05th October 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustrations

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

DIG Raunak Ali Hazarika was arrested by a team of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell from his Guwahati residence.

He was suspended last month for travelling abroad numerous times without obtaining permission from the state’s Home Department.

This is the second high-profile case of a government servant being arrested in a disproportionate assets case in the state.

In August, Saibur Rahman, an Assam Civil Services officer, was arrested after the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had found that 89 landed properties were registered either in his name or in the name of one of his two wives. The market value of the properties was estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam DIG DIG arrested Assam Police Himanta Biswar Sarma Raunak Ali Hazarika
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp