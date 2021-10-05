Assam DIG arrested in disproportionate assets case

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

DIG Raunak Ali Hazarika was arrested by a team of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell from his Guwahati residence.

He was suspended last month for travelling abroad numerous times without obtaining permission from the state’s Home Department.

This is the second high-profile case of a government servant being arrested in a disproportionate assets case in the state.

In August, Saibur Rahman, an Assam Civil Services officer, was arrested after the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had found that 89 landed properties were registered either in his name or in the name of one of his two wives. The market value of the properties was estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.