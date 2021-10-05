STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam, Meghalaya officials jointly visit border dispute areas

Meghalaya minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Assam minister Atul Bora led the cabinet-level committees of their states to the inspection on Monday, he said.

Published: 05th October 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at Assam-Mizoram border after houses and shops were torched in a fresh border dispute in October

File photo of security personnel at Assam-Mizoram border after houses and shops were torched in a fresh border dispute in October. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHILLONG: In a first, Assam and Meghalaya have conducted a joint inspection of the interstate border areas to solve the long-pending boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states, an official said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Assam minister Atul Bora led the cabinet-level committees of their states to the inspection on Monday, he said.

The two neighbouring states have disputes over 12 areas.

There are minor differences over six of these areas and the states have decided to resolve these on priority.

The committees visited Hahim, Aradonga in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, besides Salbari, Malchapara, Gamerimura, Gohanimara and Gizang areas, the official said.

They also visited Jirang in Meghalaya and Palashbari in Assam.

The visit to Athiabari did not fructify as huge boulders and betel nut trees were placed on the roads leading to the village, a senior district official said.

The committees spoke to locals, and members of organisations such as All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU), Rabha Women Council and Garo Women Council.

"The motive of the visit was to see the ground reality in these areas. From this visit, no decision will be taken but the committees will submit their findings to their respective chief ministers," Tongkhar said.

He expressed hope that the two states will soon resolve the disputes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Meghalya Border Border Disputes
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp