Congress names candidates for by-polls to three Assam assembly constituencies 

The bye-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbent at Thowra resigned from his seat to join the ruling BJP.

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress on Tuesday announced the names of three candidates for by-polls to three assembly constituencies on October 30.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Dijen Sarma named party leader Jowel Tudu for the Gossaigaon seat, Bhaskar Dahal for Tamulpur and Monoranjan Konwar for Thowra.

The list of names was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, an APCC release said.

The bye-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbent at Thowra resigned from his seat to join the ruling BJP.

