STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after praising Mamata, Tripura BJP MLA tonsures head, atones at Bengal temple for joining party

He said he was not bothered by any possible disciplinary action by the BJP, stating “I am neither a thief nor a goon. I am not corrupt either”.

Published: 05th October 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Surma MLA Asish Das getting his head tonsured. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Tripura BJP MLA on Tuesday tonsured his head at the famous Kalighat temple in Kolkata to atone for the “blunder” he made by joining the saffron party.

The Surma MLA, Asish Das, said the “evil” BJP was “swallowing” the entire country. “I feel I had committed a crime by becoming a part of the BJP. It was a blunder that I made. I offered puja at Kalighat temple and tonsured my head to make amends,” Das told The New Indian Express.

He continued: “I realised the evil BJP is swallowing the country. I prayed to God to seek the destruction of this evil power.”

The farmer-turned-MLA said the people of Tripura had voted the BJP to power in 2018 seeking a change. He said people misunderstood the elected representatives and were blaming them for failing to fulfill their hopes and aspirations.

“So, I thought I must expiate by offering a puja,” Das said.

He said he was not bothered by any possible disciplinary action by the BJP, stating “I am neither a thief nor a goon. I am not corrupt either”.

He said he has always protested against injustice and would never compromise it. He also said that he had no relation with the Trinamool Congress and he was not joining the party as speculated.

On Monday, Das spoke very highly about TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “selling out most government properties to the private parties”.

He claimed many people and organisations in the country wanted Mamata as the PM. “Mamata Banerjee is now a very popular political face in the country,” the MLA had said.

The BJP said Das was at liberty to offer puja. “He is free to offer puja. We wish that good sense prevails on him,” Tripura BJP spokesperson Navendu Bhattacharjee said.

He said the party would decide appropriately based on the various statements the MLA was giving to the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tripura Ashish Das Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp