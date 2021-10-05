STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mandatory reporting of aircraft safety issues in Centre’s proposal

The voluntary safety reporting system will be non-punitive and will afford protection to the safety data captured by the voluntary safety reporting system and related sources.

Published: 05th October 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has proposed to establish mandatory safety reporting to facilitate the collection of safety data and information on actual or potential safety deficiencies of aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation was tasked with setting up the system.

It will also establish a voluntary safety reporting system to facilitate the collection of safety data and information on actual or potential safety deficiencies that may not be captured by the mandatory safety reporting system, says the draft aircraft amendment rules 2021.

The voluntary safety reporting system will be non-punitive and will afford protection to the safety data captured by the voluntary safety reporting system and related sources.

If considered expedient by the Centre, the data and information may be collected through any other agency. The information will be handled in a manner to prevent its use for purposes other than safety.

The proposed rules also said no operator will assign duties to a person as a flight dispatcher without prior approval of the aviation regulator.

It said that DGCA may specify the requirements for approval of flight dispatcher and may grant approval of flight dispatcher to the operator.

