Nation wants to know what is being done to give justice to farmers: BSP slams Yogi government

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over inaction in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday demanded justice for those killed in the violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers in the district.

BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as to what was it doing to provide justice to the farmers.

Speaking to ANI Bhadoria said, "As far as Lakhimpur Kheri incident is concerned it is "Black Day in Indian history" where so many farmers have been crushed to death and no FIR has been registered, no action has been taken against such people. The nation wants to know what is the Uttar Pradesh government doing about giving justice to the farmers and to the society."

BSP leader further slammed Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh for his comment that "we have made a settlement with the farmers and now Opposition should stop political tourism".

"Such kind of irresponsible statement from BJP leader is very unfortunate. When people die, expressing condolences with their families is political tourism. I think this may be the culture of the BJP to conduct political tourism in the agony and in the suffering of the people but we want to go to express our concern and solidarity with the farmer of the Lakhimpur Kheri," said Bhadoria.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

"Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'.