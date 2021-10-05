Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Doctors discuss infra issues with Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, invited professionals, including doctors and engineers, to join the party, and discussed various issues with them. Hundreds of experts in medical and other professional fields shared their inputs for the improvement of various sectors, especially healthcare, in Bihar. “We discussed the dilapidated health infrastructure, lack of doctors and others relevant issues,” Tejashwi said. It is learnt that a majority of doctors rued the lack of required facilities in the state and they were assured by Tejashwi that all these requirements would be met with when the RJD came into power.

Awards for school with good sanitation in Bihar

Aimed at promoting clean and hygiene schools, the education department of Bihar recently launched Bihar Swachh Vidyalaya Puruskar (BSVP) and a state-specific WASH in Schools (WINs) Benchmarking System. Education Minister Vijay K Chaudhary, after launching this initiative with the support of the UNICEF, hoped the BSVP would secure the future of the children. “The BSVP will prove to be a milestone in improving the sanitation practices in schools, especially those in rural areas and hard-to-reach places”, the minister said. Officials of the UNICEF and education department such as Sanjay Kumar (Add CS of education department), Yasumasa Kimura (UNICEF India’s deputy representative), Nafisa Binte Shafique (UNICEF Bihar chief) and others were present at the event.

Wildlife enthusiasts flock to Patna Zoo

The Patna Zoo with the highest number of one-horned rhino population in Asia is attracting wildlife enthusiasts in large numbers during the ongoing Wildlife Week, from October 2 to 8. Dipak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the department of environment and forest, said the department was creating awareness about animal protection through various interactive events and activities. He said visitors to the zoo during the Wildlife Week would be able to see the rhinos through free entry from October 2 to 8.

Power dept to promote plantations in schools

The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has embarked on a mission to promote plantations in schools and other educational institutions in the state under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Going ahead with the project, Chief Managing Director-cum-secretary to Bihar government’s energy department, Sanjeev Hans, recently launched the plantation drive at NaiDharti — a residential school-cum-skilling centre. “I have planted amaltas saplings at this centre and shared my thoughts on the significance of greenery. Plantations will help create a good environment to the inmates of the residential school,” Hans said.

