PM Modi hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme in UP

He also inquired about the Ayodhya development masterplan.

Published: 05th October 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

After arriving at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo.

Modi digitally handed over keys of PMAY-U houses to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

