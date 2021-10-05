PM Modi RSS' puppet: HD Kumaraswamy

By PTI

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its "puppet".

"I'm observing the developments in national politics. Whether it is the central government or the government in our state, they are not the governments of elected representatives. These governments are functioning on the directions of the RSS," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is functioning as an RSS puppet and not independently.

"This is not the BJP government, this is the RSS' government. It is not even Narendra Modi's government," he added.

Stating that he was keenly analysing developments and reading certain books, the former Chief Minister alleged that a conspiracy was on to push this country back to the situation it was in over a hundred years ago.

Referring to a book on RSS that he is reading, he said the Sangh has never discussed the development of the country and eradication of poverty so far at its Baithaks and their only agenda was "taking control of this country."

He also cautioned youth of the country against getting influenced by the "hidden agenda" of the RSS.

Once again referring to the book, Kumaraswamy alleged that RSS, as part of its hidden agenda, has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed at various institutions.

"In that book, it is said that about 4,000 civil servants in this country- IAS, IPS officers- are RSS karyakartas. They are trained to write exams. In one year, in 2016 alone, 676 people trained by them got selected," he claimed.

"Manusmriti is their (RSS/BJP) main agenda, they speak about Hindutva. Even we are Hindus, it is no one's jagir. Welfare of the needy should be the main goal of those in power, not Hindutva," he added.

The JD(S) leader also said that the state government, instead of bringing in a law against religious conversion, should focus on implementing its welfare schemes in such a way that it reaches the last person who is deprived of facilities.

"If the government does this, such things (conversions) will not happen."

He said BJP is repeatedly raising the issue of religious conversion as they want it for their benefit.

Questioning the need for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to go to Keshava Krupa, RSS Karnataka headquarters here, after assuming charge, Kumaraswamy said, "6.5 crore people of the state have voted (for) you. Why do you function under the direction of Keshava Krupa?"

Hitting out at the Congress, he accused the party of having contributed a major part for the growth of RSS and BJP in the state and the country.