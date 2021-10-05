STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to kin of Lakhimpur violence victims over phone

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been kept in detention since Monday morning after she wanted to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Published: 05th October 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while on her way to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur district, speaks to media virtually. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the kin of farmers and the journalist killed in the Lakhimpur violence over the phone from the Sitapur guest house, where she has been detained, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Lalan Kumar said she talked to the kin of farmers Lavpreet Singh, Nakshatra Singh and journalist Rajat Kashyap, extending her condolences.

Congress workers had gone to villages of the farmers to ensure that she talks to the victim families, he said.

Priyanka, however, is firm on her resolve to reach Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the bereaved families personally, he said.

Kumar said Congress workers have been continuously staging protests against Priyanka's detention, demanding justice for the dead farmers and the arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son.

Party workers have been staging protests in Sitapur and other places to press for these demands and also held a "mashal protest" in Sitapur, Kumar said.

Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on Monday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers and the journalist, died in violence that erupted after two SUVs mowed over farmers protesting over Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained Lakhimpur Kheri violence
