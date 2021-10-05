STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka's detention at Lakhimpur Kheri: Shiv Sena calls for joint Opposition action

Sanjay Raut said that he will be meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 4.15 PM today to chalk out a joint opposition strategy.

Published: 05th October 2021 03:47 PM

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being detained by police on her on the way to Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With opposition leaders prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called for joint action by political parties against this "oppression" and will meet Rahul Gandhi in this regard.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who reached Lakhimpur Kheri in the wee hours on Monday was detained in Sitapur and was not allowed to enter the village where eight persons lost their lives in violent clashes on Sunday.

Many other leaders from opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, SP and the BSP, have been detained by the UP government and prevented from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP," Raut tweeted.

He also said that he will be meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 4.15 PM today to chalk out a joint opposition strategy.

The Shiv Sena and the Congress, along with NCP, jointly run the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, after the Sena quit the BJP-led NDA alliance in 2019.

