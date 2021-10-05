STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Congress will march to Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi isn't released: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur as she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of the farmers killed.

Published: 05th October 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders who were blocked while going to Lakhimpur Kheri, on Monday | PTI

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has warned that the party's state unit will march towards UP's Lakhimpur Kheri if their leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not released by Wednesday and Union minister Ajay Mishra's son not held for the murder of farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur as she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of the farmers killed in violence during a protest over Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit on Sunday.

Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi arrested, Baghel stopped from leaving Lucknow airport

While the party has questioned her detention, officials said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against her and 10 others due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in violence, with farmer leaders claiming that MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars, which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

"If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister's son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!," tweeted Sidhu on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sidhu along with several party MLAs had held a protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhavan here against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

