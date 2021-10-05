STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Remember the farmers who got India her freedom': Priyanka slams PM Modi's silence over Lakhimpur Kheri deaths 

Gandhi was detained in the early hours of Monday when she was on her way to meet the families of the farmers who died after an SUV ran over them during their protests in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds up her phone to the screen to show the footage of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (Photo | Twitter screengrab/@priyankagandhi)

By Online Desk

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been under detention since Monday morning at Sitapur PAC guest house, released a video message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reminding him of his "moral responsibility towards the nation and the protesting farmers", she asks him to "listen to the farmers and protect them." 

"Greetings, Modi ji. I have heard that you are visiting Lucknow to celebrate "Azadi ka amrut mahotsav". I want to ask you have you seen this video (shows her phone with the Lakhimpur Kheri video of vehicles ploughing protesting farmers). This video shows that how the son of your government's minister ran over his car over protesting farmers. Watch this video and explain to this country that why this minister has not been sacked yet and why is his son still not arrested? Your police forces have already detained opposition leaders like me without any arrest warrant or an FIR. I want to know why is this man still roaming free," she said in the clip.

She continued: "Today when you will be attending the congregation of 'Azadi ka amrut mahotsav' Modi ji, please try and remember that farmers played a huge role in our independence. Even today, our borders are guarded by the sons of these farmers. The farmers are protesting for months and are raising their voices, and you are just ignoring the same. I urge you. Why don't you come to Lakhimpur. Those who got us our freedom, the one who is the annadaata and the soul of this country, understand his pain. Listen, their security is your moral duty. It is also the responsibility of the constitution on which you took the oath of office. It is your responsibility to protect them. Jai Hind! Jai Kisan!"

The Congress leader was detained in the early hours of Monday when she was on her way to meet the families of the farmers who died after an SUV ran over them during their protests in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SUV was being driven by the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. 

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister.

The violence had erupted after one of the cars of the convoy of BJP supporters turned turtle at the farmers' protest site, killing two of the protesting farmers on the spot.

