Chhattisgarh forms panel to disburse ex gratia to kin of those who died of Covid

It will deal with the grievances regarding certification of death and issue amended documents after directly accessing the hospital medical records to ascertain claims.

Published: 06th October 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has formed a 'death analysis committee' which will help issue certificated to form the basis of disbursing ex gratia compensation of Rs 50000 for the kin of those who died due to Covid-19.

The panel will deal with the grievances regarding certification of death and issue amended documents after directly accessing the hospital medical records to ascertain claims, a state health department official said. 

The state government has instructed the administration of every district to complete the process for granting compensation within 30 days.

“Covid-19 is an unprecedented disaster. In Chhattisgarh, 13569 people have died due to Covid-19. All district collectors have been directed to comply with the necessary guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs and undertake necessary action to provide the ex gratia compensation. The disbursement would be via Aadhar-linked direct bank transfer process,” the officer added.
 

