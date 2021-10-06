STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress demands implementation of agreed positions between Centre, Naga political negotiators

Congress also demanded to strengthen the government and implementation of one law and one tax system in the northeastern state.

Published: 06th October 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Naga Flag

The Naga Flag (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Congress on Wednesday demanded the implementation of agreed positions between the Centre and Naga political negotiators that relate to Nagaland.

It also demanded to strengthen the government and implementation of one law and one tax system in the northeastern state.

The all-party government of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the Nagaland Assembly, which has no opposition, have committed the "biggest crime" against the people of the state by not doing anything in that direction, said Ajoy Kumar, the AICC secretary in charge of Nagaland.

Kumar told a party meeting here that the Narendra Modi government had announced in 2015 that it had solved the Naga problem.

"If so, our demand is to implement those parts which are implementable for the people of Nagaland," Kumar said.

The Centre had said the agreement had matters which concerned the state of Nagaland and those beyond the realm of the state.

Those matters which were related to issues beyond the state were not resolved.

"The issues like a separate Constitution, the flag and integration of Naga autonomous areas are non-negotiable, but why is the Centre not implementing what has been negotiated and relates to the state? Why do the people of Nagaland have to suffer?" he asked.

The Rio government has the "dubious distinction" of being the most corrupt and most badly governed one in India as per the Niti Aaayog report. “Right now every person in Nagaland is suffering due to multiple taxation and extortions that occur due to the unresolved Naga political issue, Kumar said at a party meeting here.

Congress, he said, will fight for the people of Nagaland.

"A state with over 80 per cent literacy rate deserves better, but it has to suffer the most corrupt and incompetent government in the country."

Kumar claimed that Nagaland's diverse religious, social and cultural history are under threat from the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The BJP-led government at the Centre does not believe in religious, cultural and social diversity. That party wants to decide what people should eat, what clothes they should wear, the religious places to pray. Anybody who does not fit into their definition is either anti-national or a threat to them," he said.

Asked why the erstwhile Congress government at the Centre could not solve the Naga political issue during its long rule, Kumar said the party had given recognition to the Nagas with their statehood demand.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had supported the demands of the state's people and implemented the majority of them including religious freedom, gave recognition to their cultural practices and protected their diverse tradition.

"Political solution, however, takes time and Congress never claimed that it had found it", he said.

Kumar alleged that the BJP in Nagaland does not want a solution but wants Naga people to continue to suffer.

Also, the Rio government is not willing to accept and implement the agreement which impacts the people of Nagaland, because it does not want a solution, he alleged.

If the agreement is implemented, the people of Nagaland will be safe and not have to pay multiple taxes, he said.

NPCC president K Therie alleged that under Rio's rule the Naga people have to pay taxes to 12 self-styled governments.

The Rio government is not faithful to the people but to Modi and is spreading Hindutva, he said.

"We cannot allow the demography of Nagaland to change again," he added.

Therie also appealed to the AICC leaders and Congress MPs to speak for the solution of the Naga issue in the winter session of the Parliament.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo said while the BJP government at the Centre has been saying that the Naga political talks have concluded on October 30, 2019, but it is still lingering without any solution.

Solution to the Naga political issue is a must to strengthen the Congress party in Nagaland, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp