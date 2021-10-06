STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Congress sees Lakhimpur tragedy as opportunity to derive political mileage': BJP hits out at Gandhis

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader launched a sharp attack on the government, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 'irresponsibility' has become his second name.

Published: 06th October 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders reach to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protes in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to fan unrest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging that the Gandhi family is using the tragedy as an opportunity to derive political mileage as it has been facing questions from Congress leaders.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader launched a sharp attack on the government, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said "irresponsibility" has become his second name.

The Congress has been trying everything to "provoke" people to cause violence, he added.

With the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh not allowing many opposition leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Patra said maintaining peace is the top priority.

The UP Police has detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who wanted to go to the site of Sunday's violence and meet families that lost loved ones.

Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his allegation that there is no democracy in the country and dictatorship prevailed, noting that he had never faced protests from BJP workers for his press conferences, while Congress members threw tomatoes and agitated outside their leader Kapil Sibal's residence for his critical comments about the party's functioning.

"There is democracy in the country and that is why you are holding the press conference," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp