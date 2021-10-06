STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eligible railway employees to get productivity linked bonus equal to 78 days' wage

The Union Cabinet-approved bonus for the financial year 2020-21 to benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for the financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.

An expenditure of nearly Rs 1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000/- p.m.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs. 17,951 for 78 days.

About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

Railway Board Chairman and COO Suneet Sharma, later at a press conference, said that the bonus will be disbursed as usual before Dussehra.

He said that the payment of these bonuses, especially after a tough year that saw railwaymen battling against coronavirus and still reporting for duty, would encourage them to work harder.

"Many rail employees reported to work despite the fear for their personal welfare. They were frontline workers. This payment of bonus will encourage them to work harder," said Sharma.

The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.

Last year, the Indian Railways had disbursed a bonus worth 78 days' wages to its 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved disbursal of productivity and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 to more than 30 lakh central government employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Productivity linked bonus Railway employees bonus Union Cabinet Non gazetted railway employees bonus
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp