Gujarat: After public places, COVID vaccination must for access to private establishments in Ahmedabad

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on Wednesday asked the owners and managements of all private establishments in the city, including large residential societies and commercial complexes, to restrict the entry of those who have not taken vaccine against coronavirus despite being eligible for it.

Last month, the AMC declared that people wanting to access public services and civic-run amenities, like city buses, BRTS (bus rapid transit system), swimming pools, libraries, sports complexes and various civic centres, will have to show their vaccination certificates.

Now, the same rule will be applied for people to enter private premises.

As per an AMC circular, people above 18 years of age who have not taken the first dose of vaccine or those who have not taken the second dose despite being eligible for the same, must not be allowed to enter private establishments like hotels, restaurants, religious places, tourist spots, theatres, clubs, commercial complexes, party plots and large residential societies.

According to the AMC's health department, the ongoing vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic in the city received a much needed boost after the civic body made it compulsory for citizens to show their vaccination certificate for accessing public amenities last month.

"To further boost this drive and make sure that all the eligible people in the city receive at least first dose, the AMC has taken this decision regarding private premises. We urge non-vaccinated citizens to contact nearby health centres to get the vaccine," the circular said.

Till now, 66.84 lakh citizens, or 97 per cent of the city's eligible population, have been given the first dose of vaccine while 44.97 lakh (49 per cent) people have received the second dose also, the AMC release said.

The AMC aims to achieve 100 per cent coverage of the first dose, it said.

The civic body also said that it will organise vaccination camps in the premises of those residential societies or commercial complexes where more than 100 occupants are eligible for taking the vaccine.

reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the infection tally to 8,26,039, and registered the first COVID-19-related death in more than a month, said the state health department.

The state reported one COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours - the first death in over a month - taking the toll to 10,083, said the department in a release.

The death was reported from Junagadh.

The state last reported a COVID-19 fatality on September 3.

A total 14 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 8,15,776, the department said.

As many as 180 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Gujarat and the condition of three of them is critical, it said.

Over 5.12 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

With this, the number of vaccine doses administered so far in the state rose to 6.25 crore, the department said.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of eight new cases, Valsad seven, Kheda, Rajkot two each, Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Navsari and Vadodara one each, the release said.

The COVID-19 tally in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,644 with no new case reported on Tuesday, officials said.

With no new recovery, the number of discharged patients stood at 10,638.

There are now two active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,039, new cases 23, death toll 10,083, discharged 8,15,776, active cases 180, people tested so far (figures not released).