Lakhimpur violence: Amid calls for resignation, Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah 

LUCKNOW: Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday morning and apprised him with the details of Lakhimpur Kheri violence during which 8 persons including four farmers lost their lives last Sunday.

The meeting between the ministers came amid opposition calls for his resignation and also the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra who has been named by the farmers as the main accused who allegedly ran his SUV over the group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

It may be recalled that while talking to the state government to reach an understanding on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikait had put forward the condition of resignation by Ajay Mishra and arrest of his son Ashish over the violence.

However, the sources from Delhi claimed that after landing in Delhi on Wednesday morning, Mishra straightaway went to his office in North block and then to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.

Shah held a meeting with Mishra for about 30-45 minutes during which the deputy minister apprised Amit Shah of the developments of Lakhimpur Kheri. Sources close to Mishra claimed that during the meeting the issue of Mishra’s resignation did not come up for discussion.

“Neither Mishra’s resignation was discussed nor sought by the Union Home Minister,” said the sources thus closing the chapter of minister’s resignation. Even the minister said that there was no pressure on him by the high command to step down.

"Why would I resign? There is no pressure on me. We will investigate this, and those involved, who conspired, will take action against them," Mishra had said on Tuesday.

on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home sat in his first-floor office at the North Block in Delhi for about half an hour before visiting Amit Shah at his residence and returned to North block to meet his cabinet colleague Nityanand Rai, who is also minister of state for home.

However, back in Lucknow, highly-placed sources claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government has also sent a detailed report on the Lakhimpur violence to the Union home ministry on Wednesday. In the report, the state government is believed to have mentioned the circumstances leading to violence and subsequent loss of lives. The state government also apprised the Union Home ministry about the understanding reached with the protesting farmers and also the conditions of the truce along with the action so far taken in the case.